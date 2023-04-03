BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — So you’re saying there’s a chance?

For the first time in 10 years, the Sabres are playing meaningful hockey games in April as the team makes its push to end the longest playoff drought in NHL history.

Buffalo is competing alongside the New York Islanders, Pittsburgh Penguins and Florida Panthers for the final two wild-card spots in the Eastern Conference playoffs. While the Sabres are still in the playoff race, they have the most ground to make up, as they sit behind all of them in the standings. Here’s where things stand entering Tuesday’s games:

GP: Games played, RW: Regulation wins (the tiebreaker if teams are tied on points).

While the Sabres’ playoff odds range by the model, they are widely accepted as the fourth-place team in the race. They sit at a 3.4% according to Moneypuck, 8% according to The Athletic and a 17.7% according to Hockey Reference’s simulations.

Betting odds paint a similarly bleak picture, with Buffalo at +760 to make the playoffs and -1450 to not on FanDuel.

So what needs to happen for Buffalo to make the playoffs? It all starts with Tuesday night’s massive matchup against the Panthers.

What do the Sabres need to do?

Shocker: they need to win games.

Buffalo will play seven games over a 10-day span to close out its season, with the potential to max out at 95 points with seven straight wins. But games in hand are never guaranteed victories. Even tougher, the Sabres finish the season with four games in five days.

While every one of the Sabres’ games the rest of the way will be integral, their tilt with the Panthers on Tuesday provides them with their last chance to gain ground on a team also fighting for a wild-card spot. Buffalo’s playoff odds jump to just under 11% with a regulation win against Florida and drop to 1% with a regulation loss, according to Moneypuck.

The Sabres boast the 14th-toughest schedule in the NHL down the stretch, according to Tankathon. After the Panthers game, they play the Red Wings, who stumbled out of the playoff race in recent weeks, followed by three playoff teams in the Hurricanes, Rangers and Devils. They close the regular season with a back-to-back, taking on the Senators in their final home game and then playing in Columbus against the Blue Jackets the following day.

They should also get a massive boost when star forward Tage Thompson returns to the lineup after missing the previous three games due to injury. The 25-year-old practiced Monday and seems poised to make his return against Florida.

They do not currently control their own destiny, but winning all seven of their remaining games will almost certainly secure them a playoff position. More realistically, earning 11 out of 14 points down the stretch (5-1-1), along with a couple of losses from the teams they’re chasing, puts them in good position.

What about the Islanders, Penguins and Panthers?

A lot can happen over the next week or so among these three teams, but one thing is certain: the more they lose, the better the Sabres’ playoff chances become.

As of Tuesday, the Islanders (72.2%), Panthers (63.9%) and Penguins (60.6%) all have more than a 50% chance to make the playoffs, according to Moneypuck. Florida boasts the ninth-toughest schedule in the NHL to close the season, while Pittsburgh (27th) and New York (28th) have it much easier.

The Penguins face two playoff teams in the Devils and Wild before concluding their season against the Red Wings and the lowly Blackhawks and Blue Jackets. After Tueday’s game against the Sabres, the Panthers will square off with the Senators and Capitals before finishing up against the Maple Leafs and Hurricanes. As for the Islanders, they face the playoff-bound Lightning and end with the Flyers, Capitals and Canadians.

New York remains without star forward Mat Barzal, who has been out since mid-February with a lower-body injury, but did resume skating this past weekend. The absence of the 25-year-old hasn’t hindered them much, however, as they’ve gone 11-7-2 without him.

The biggest question mark for the Panthers is the status of goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, who could be a game-time decision for Tuesday’s game against the Sabres as he deals with an illness. If the Russian can’t go, third-string goalie Alex Lyon will take the crease for the fourth straight game. They’ll also be without forward Sam Bennett for Tuesday and potentially longer.

If the Sabres do hypothetically go 5-1-1, in order to jump into a wild card spot, it requires at least two of the teams ahead of them to lose a minimum of two games in regulation.

What’s a scenario that gets the Sabres in the playoffs?

There are a number of different scenarios that could unfold that get Buffalo in the playoffs by a razor-thin margin, and more realistic ones that will end up with them eliminated.

So, let’s say one of the good endings for Sabres fans unfolds.

This scenario would require the Sabres to go 5-1-1 in their final seven games, securing all five of their wins in regulation, including one against the Panthers on Tuesday.

If the three teams they’re chasing lose all of their remaining games against playoff-bound opponents, and tally regulation wins against the others, it would mean:

– Florida finishes 2-3-0

– Pittsburgh finishes 3-2-0

– New York finishes 3-1-0

That would result in the following final standings, allowing the Sabres to sneak in as the second wild card:

Conversely, if the Sabres drop their Tuesday matchup with the Panthers in overtime and end the season 4-1-2, Florida goes 3-2-0 and the other teams end with the same results, the standings will finish:

Needless to say, the margins are slim and every single point gained and lost between the four squads will be of major significance to the others.

The Sabres being in the position they are was not a common expectation when the season started, and it gives fans the opportunity to ride the rollercoaster of being in the hunt as the season winds down.

While Buffalo ending its record playoff drought remains unlikely, the possibility exists. It’s on the youngest roster in the NHL to control what they can control over the final 10 days, and maybe, just maybe, postseason hockey will return to KeyBank Center for the first time since “HSBC Arena” was inscribed around the logo at center ice.