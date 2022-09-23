BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One year after stripping the “C” from Jack Eichel and going without a captain for a full season, the Sabres intend to name one before dropping the puck opening night.

“We’ll have a captain this year,” general manager Kevyn Adams said Thursday before the start of training camp. “We talked a lot about it during the offseason. That’s something we’re still going to spend a little bit of time on in the next week or two. But we’ll have that before the regular season, our leadership group.”

Vote in our poll near the bottom of this post on who you think should be the Sabres’ next captain.

Coach Don Granato noted the Sabres have many candidates for the leadership group, but not all of them would be ideal captains at this point in their careers.

“There’s a lot of guys that we know have the capability of either being or becoming a captain at this level,” Granato said. “You can have an extreme leader who is not necessarily captain material. A captain has to be very comfortable getting in a guy’s face and calling guys out. That’s a big part of captaincy, too. And it’s a burden. That’s a lot. So when you think of young guys, sometimes that’s a concern for any organization.”

When asked what he was looking for in a captain, Granato first pointed to Buffalo’s three oldest players — 41-year-old goaltender Craig Anderson, as well as forwards Kyle Okposo, 34, and Zemgus Girgensons, 28, who both served as alternate captains last season.

“They do a tremendous job,” Granato said. “They have that presence. And they are in it, obviously as competitors, but they really have a deep care for helping some other guys achieve more. They don’t fear that this guy might replace me. Which is very uncommon. Whether that is an unconscious thought, or a subconscious thought. Sometimes it’s hard for the older players to really, really help a guy who might replace them or take some ice time away from them. And those guys there, they love it.”

Many expect Okposo to be the pick. The 15-year NHL veteran has been an alternate captain in each of the past five seasons. He is respected by teammates and is coming off a 21-goal season, his best with the Sabres.

A case could be made for Alex Tuch, one of the players Buffalo acquired from Vegas in the Eichel trade. He gave off captain vibes during the Sabres’ surge over the final months of last season. The 26-year-old forward was a Sabres fan growing up in Baldwinsville and has quickly become one of the team’s most popular personalities.

It should also be noted that Tage Thompson replaced Eichel as the Sabres’ top-line center and led the team with 38 goals last season. He was rewarded last month with a seven-year, $50 million contract extension, and was thrust by teammates into the center of the post-practice stretching circle at the end of the first day of training camp.

Then there is Jeff Skinner, the highest-paid player on the team making $9 million per year, who was second behind Thompson with 33 goals. Both players had 30 assists, second only to Dahlin’s team-leading tally (40).

Additionally, Rasmus Dahlin wore the “A” on his sweater during a season when he was selected for the All-Star Game. The 22-year-old defenseman, a former No. 1 overall pick, has grown into a more prominent leadership role entering his fifth season, and would seem to be a prime candidate for captaincy in future seasons. Owen Power, the 19-year-old defenseman drafted first overall in 2021 also could develop into a potential captain.

Sabres captain history

1970s
Floyd Smith1970-71
Gerry Meehan1971-72 – Oct. 1974
Jim SchoenfeldOct. 1974- 1976-77
Don Luce (due to injury to Jim Schoenfeld)Jan. 1976
Danny Gare1977-78 – 1980-81
1980s
Gilbert Perreault1981-82 – Nov. 1986
Lindy RuffNov. 1986 – Feb. 1989
Mike FolignoFeb. 1989 – Dec. 1990
1990s
Dave Andreychuk (due to injuries to Mike Foligno)Jan. 1990 – March 1990
Mike RamseyJan. 1991 – Oct. 1992
Pat LaFontaineOct.1992 – 1996-97
Alexander Mogilny (due to injury to Pat LaFontaine)Nov. 1993 – April 1994
Michael Peca1997-98 – 1999-2000
Donald Audette (due to injury to Michael Peca)April 18, 1998
2000s
Stu Barnes2001-02 – March 2003
Miroslav SatanOct. 2003
Chris DruryNov. 2003
James PatrickDec. 2003
J-P DumontJan. 2004
Daniel BriereFeb. 2004
Chris DruryMarch 2004
Daniel Briere2005-07
Chris Drury2005-07
Jochen HechtOct. 2007
Toni LydmanNov. 2007
Brian CampbellDec. 2007
Jaroslav SpacekJan. 2008
Jochen HechtFeb. 2008
Jason PominvilleMarch 2008
Craig RivetOct. 2008 – Feb. 2011
2010s
Jason Pominville2011-12 – April 2013
Thomas VanekOct. 2013
Steve OttOct. 2013 – Feb. 2014
Brian Gionta2014-15 – 2016-17
Jack Eichel2018-19 – 2020-21

Jonah Bronstein is a digital sports reporter who joined the News 4 team in 2022. See more of his work here.