BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Sabres lost 4-1 against the Coyotes at KeyBank Center on Tuesday night in a game that was delayed several minutes before the start of the third period after a Zamboni broke down on the ice.

Opening a four-game homestand with their third loss in a row, the Sabres (7-6-0) are on their longest skid of the season following back-to-back losses at Carolina and Tampa Bay.

The Sabres next game is Thursday night at home against former captain Jack Eichel and the Vegas Golden Knights.

The third period started about 20 minutes late after a Zamboni malfunctioned and had to be towed off the ice by another Zamboni.

The Sabres kept the hometown crowd engaged by playing music and showing dancing fans on the Jumbotron. One of the loudest ovations of the entire evening came when the Sabres showed Buffalo Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins on the Jumbotron during the delay.

The Bills game on Sunday was delayed for 12 minutes after a SkyCam camera whirled out of control and hovered low over midfield at MetLife Stadium.

Tage Thompson scored his eighth of the season, tying Victor Olofsson for the team lead. Thompson’s goal extended the Sabres streak of scoring on the power play to seven games, the longest run in 14 seasons. Eric Comrie made 20 saves.

Buffalo entered the game leading the NHL in scoring at 4.1 goals per game, but found the net just once for the second time this season, and had fewer than three goals for the third time.

Lawson Crouse, Matias Maccelli, Clayton Keller and Liam O’Brien scored for Arizona. Karel Vejmelka made 32 saves.

Crouse opened the scoring just 23 seconds into the game following a mix-up by Buffalo defensemen Kale Clague and Owen Power. Maccelli quickly found Crouse for an easy goal from short range.

Maccelli was credited with Arizona’s second goal with 3:30 left in the first after his pass ricocheted off Sabres center Dylan Cozens’ skate into the Buffalo net.

Arizona took a 3-1 lead 2:24 into the third off another deflection off Cozens. O’Brien’s long shot from the point was deflected by the Sabres center on its way to the net. Keller added an empty-net goal with 2:10 remaining.

Vejmelka’s best save of the night came with 3:22 left when he stopped Buffalo’s Rasmus Asplund from close range.

