BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Sabres have re-signed forward Zemgus Girgensons to a one-year contract worth $2.5 million, the team announced Tuesday.

The 29-year-old Girgensons is the longest-tenured player on the Sabres roster, and he served as an alternate captain for two seasons. He had 10 goals and eight assists in a career-best 80 games this past year, playing mostly on Buffalo’s fourth line.

Girgensons was the Sabres’ first-round draft pick (14th overall) in 2012. He has tallied 174 points (81 goals, 93 assists) with a career rating of minus-65 in 625 NHL games, 13th-most in Sabres history. Buffalo’s representative in the 2015 NHL All-Star Game has represented his home country Latvia at the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi, Russia, among other international tournaments.

The Sabres have preserved their leadership core for another season, with Girgensons’ contract following captain Kyle Okposo last month agreeing to a one-year pact.

General manager Kevyn Adams praised Girgensons as “a quiet leader,” in his postseason comments.

“Goes about his business but cares about his teammates and teammates care about him,” Adams said. “He’s literally the same every game. There’s very little drop off, ups and doens with him.”

Re-signing Girgensons could affect Adams’ plans for free agency, which begins on July 1.

The Sabres have 12 forwards under contract, with top prospects Matt Savoie and Juri Kulich also expected to compete for roster spots in training camp. The Sabres also could consider re-signing restricted free agent Tyson Jost, who tallied seven goals and 15 assists in 59 games after being claimed off waivers.