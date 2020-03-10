Buffalo’s Season Comes to an End Against Miami (OH)

The University at Buffalo men’s basketball team fell to Miami (OH) in the opening round of the 2020 MAC Tournament 85-79. Buffalo’s season comes to an end with a 20-12 record.

The majority of the game between the Bulls and the Redhawks was back and forth. UB opened the game on a 12-7 run, but Miami (OH) would go on a run to pull within one. Buffalo built their lead back up to eight, before the Redhawks would use a 7-0 run to once again pull within a point.

Both teams would trade buckets late in the half until Miami (OH) would go on a 11-2 run to close out the first half with a 49-39 lead.

UB opened up the second half on a 13-2 run to take a 52-51 lead shortly after the first media timeout. The Bulls would hold a narrow margin, building their lead to six points just under the 10:00 mark. However the RedHawks would close the gap once again, and UB would see their last lead of the game fade at the 4:00 mark.

Josh Mballa tied the game at 77-77 with 1:20 to play, but back to back missed offensive possessions forced the Bulls to foul. Miami (OH) sunk all six of their free throws down the stretch to hold off Buffalo.

Four Bulls finished the night in double figures. Rondo Segu paced the Bulls with 20 points. Jayvon Graves finished with 16, while Mballa tallied 13 points and eight rebounds. Davonta Jordan had 11 points, seven rebounds and six assists.