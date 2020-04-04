Built to Withstand Possible Shortened Preseason

FILE – In this Feb. 28, 2019, file photo, Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis. Coming off a 17-player haul in free agency, Beane has plenty of options entering the NFL draft. And the Bills general manager isn’t going to restrict himself to focusing on one or two positions when it comes time for Buffalo to make the No. 9 selection. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Continuity, the good NFL teams have it and everyone else is searching for it.

Since taking over, Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane have preached stability and the duo has successfully created a stable foundation.

What will happen with the 2020 NFL season? There’s so much unknown.

If there is a season, will there be a shortened preseason? No preseason? Training camp? OTA’s?

It’s anyone’s best guess.

Every team is in the same boat but not all vessels are created equal.

Some teams have a captain and crew who have spent significant time together and know what to do when the tide turns.

The Bills have continuity and stability from top to bottom.

Since last season, there are minimal changes to the front office, coaching staff, and even the roster.

The Bills traded for Stefon Diggs, besides that every starter on offense returns.

Josh Allen says continuity will be crucial if training camp or the preseason are condensed.

“I think it’s a huge factor,” Allen said. “I think that having the familiarity that we do with our offense and our players helps us out tremendously.”

Allen and the Bills offense will be entering their 3rd year under offensive coordinator Brian Daboll. General Manager Brandon Beane says that established chemistry could be more crucial this season than ever before.

“There are some teams that will be dealing with new head coaches or new quarterbacks or new coordinators where they’ve got a new system in place,” Beane said. “I think those are the teams that will struggle to get going.”

The lockout in 2011 was the last time the NFL had their offseason interrupted and there are some lessons that can be taken be applied here.

“2011 is my only experience with no offseason, so if that were to happen and those are some of the conversations that Sean and I had one-on-one, and with our respective staffs of what that was like, in 2011,” Beane said. “We were signing free agents in August to go start training camp. I mean it was something I’ve never seen so it did take us time to get that rolling, and so I think that will help us.”

Quarterback coach Jordan Palmer is working with Allen again this offseason. Palmer was still playing in 2011 and offered the Bills QB some advice.

“He said the team that handled that situation the best were the teams that were playing deep in the year and that were playing really good football.”

Thanks to stability, these Bills seem capable of withstanding the unknown that surrounds the offseason.

“I like the continuity and where we’re at, but we still have a lot of work to do once we are back,” Brandon Beane.