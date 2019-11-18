Bulls aim to kick it back in gear after Kent State loss

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bulls return to the field on Wednesday after a short week, as they look to turn the quickly page on Thursday’s stunning loss to Kent State.

“We didn’t play well in all three phases in the last eight minutes of the game,” head coach Lance Leipold said. “We didn’t play sharp all day I didn’t think. We didn’t quite have the edge that we needed, even though we were ahead, there were still things that weren’t very clean.”

This season, through the wins and losses, the message has always been for UB football to play 60 full minutes of football. Now, coming off the Kent State loss where the Bulls blew a 21 point lead in the fourth quarter, the message is back, and louder than ever.

“It’s just coming out with the mindset that we’re going to play a full game, all 60 minutes, and we’re going to put an emphasis on finishing games,” starting quarterback Kyle Vantrease said. “We’ve done that a couple times this year where we’ve played really well in the first half, and then we just can’t seem to keep that going throughout the second half.”

“If you keep continuing with that, it’s going to bite you in the butt. We’ve got to learn from that last week and I think we’re going to. We had a really good week of practice this week, so we’re excited.”

“It was just a tough fourth quarter for us,” tight end Zac Lefebvre said. “We’ve just got to come back, get focused, and really put together a full football game, 60 minutes. We always talk about being a fourth quarter team, so that’s something that we’ve got to come out and really show the people.”

Like their previous four losses this season, UB is looking to bounce back. With just two regular season games left to play, and a chance to become bowl eligible, the Bulls know it’s time to kick it back in gear.

“I feel like we got too comfortable as a team, I feel like that woke us up for these last two games,” running back Jaret Patterson said. “Knowing what we want to do, we want to go to a Bowl Game, and just win out. Get back to the basics, and focusing on what’s important to us as a team.”

“You can’t get too comfortable. We were playing really well, and we can’t look at that as ‘Oh, we’ve got it under control now.’ We’ve got to go out every day and every week and show that we can do it nonstop,” Vantrease said.

“A wake up call is not always a bad thing. Obviously we need to win that game, obviously we have to, and we have to go finish the game, but I think the loss is beneficial. You learn the most from failures,” Vantrease said.

UB is in the hunt for win number six on the year on Wednesday when Toledo comes into town for some midweek MACtion. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm.