KNOXVILLE (WIVB) – It might be easy to get wrapped up in the history of playing at Tennessee where the late legend Pat Summitt coached, but the Bulls are just focusing on themselves as UB women’s basketball gets ready for Saturday’s NCAA tournament matchup against the Vols.

“Our goal is not to look at Tennessee, but to really focus on Buffalo and do Buffalo and focus on Buffalo,” head coach Felisha Legette-Jack said on Friday in Knoxville before practice. “Because it can get overwhelming for young players if you think about all the history behind here, the greatness that happened here, the years of NCAA berths so we say let’s just do Buffalo.”

“We just look at it as another game no matter where we are. I mean although she was a wonderful coach and had a wonderful career we just look at it as another game,” Dyaisha Fair explained.

It’s been quite the run for UB coming into the big dance as the Bulls have won nine in a row and 14 out of their last 15. This is the fourth time in six years UB has made the NCAA tournament but it’s the first time the program’s all-time leading scorer, MAC tournament MVP and Honorable Mention All-American, Dyaisha Fair gets to play in the big dance.

Her first season with UB the tournament was cancelled because of the pandemic and last year the Bulls lost in the MAC semifinals to the eventual champion, Bowling Green.

.@UBwomenshoops all-time leading scorer, MAC tournament MVP and Honorable mention All-American @DyaishaFair finally gets to play in the NCAA tournament. Her first season with the Bulls it was cancelled because of Covid & last season they lost in the MAC semifinals. pic.twitter.com/1tXxL4CDnf — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) March 18, 2022

One player that has been with this team for three of UB’s four NCAA tournament appearances is Summer Hemphill. She’s seen this program take steps forward year after year including making it to the Sweet 16 in 2018. And she points out their success means more than just to the school.

“Mid-majors are honestly underrated and people don’t really give us the, I wouldn’t say press but the recognition that we do deserve in a way. So just to be here on this court and obviously the history surrounded by Tennessee, we do want to put on for not only Buffalo but for mid-majors and show we do deserve to be in this tournament and recognized,” Hemphill said.

.@KSharkey25 running through drills during practice here in Knoxville. This is Sharkey’s 7th season as an assistant coach for the Bulls and before that played for UB. Check out her story: https://t.co/efeiIIRE9G pic.twitter.com/5xgQ03yhpp — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) March 18, 2022

UB is the 13 seed while Tennessee comes in as the 4 seed. The Bulls catch a little bit of a break as Tennessee will once again be without its leading scorer, Jordan Hortson. She’s been out the past month with an elbow injury. But Felisha Legette-Jack points out, she’s not the Vols’ only threat.

“You know Tennessee is Tennessee, they got multiple players that can do multiple things,” Legette-Jack said.

Less than 24 hours from now the @UBwomenshoops take on the @LadyVol_Hoops here in Knoxville. Here are a few looks from my lens. More tonight @news4buffalo Sports at 6. pic.twitter.com/AfegxdCdQm — Scott Swenson (@ScottSwenson4) March 18, 2022

In the four times Legette-Jack has led the Bulls to the NCAA tournament, they’ve gone 3-3 in games in the big dance. In 2018 the Bulls beat South Florida and Florida State making it to the Sweet 16 as mentioned earlier, eventually losing to South Carolina. In 2019 UB beat Rutgers in the first round and lost to UConn in the second.

So the Bulls have won at least a game in their last two tournament appearances, a trend they look to continue on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 3 p.m.