BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The first spring under head coach Mo Linguist is done and dusted!

UB capped off its 15th opportunity on Saturday with the annual inter squad spring game at UB Stadium, and after a month of hard work, the Bulls are feeling confident in the steps they’ve taken this spring.

“It’s almost like night and day to see the transition from spring practice one to the spring game,” UB quarterback Cole Snyder said. “The spring game is a little bit different, but as we went on through the spring it’s really fun to watch how the team came together and gelled. Just getting better every day, that’s what coach talked about and that’s what we did.”

“When you start the season 100 days before you meet your team, you really don’t have that offseason, it’s not the X’s and O’s piece, it’s the time as a coaching staff to lay out what you want to lay out that you must have to present it in a way that needs to be presented to the players so it can get executed right on gameday,” UB head coach Maurice Linguist said. “That’s something we’ve really taken advantage of so far this offseason. Summer will be no different, and we just have to continue to pound the rock and stack these good days together that we’ve been having.”

“We grew a lot. We just made sure we had a plus day, making sure we didn’t have any minus days, and making sure we kept growing after each practice,” UB running back Al-Jay Henderson said. “As long as we kept growing and learning from our mistakes each practice, we just got better and kept going throughout the whole spring ball.”

The Bulls have a little bit of time off before they return to campus for summer practices, then that flows right into fall camp to prepare them to hit the road for the season opener at Maryland on September 3rd.