Bulls Capitalize on Turnovers, Defeat Temple 38-22

The University at Buffalo football team rebounded from a slow start, and scored three touchdowns after forcing three turnovers to hand Temple their first loss of the season.

Matt Myers threw an interception on the opening drive, and the Owls went 12 plays for 45 yards to take a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. The Bulls would get on the board with a 52 yard field goal from freshman kicker Jackson Baltar. The field goal is tied for the second longest in program history.

Temple would punt on the ensuing drive, but the snap was mishandled and went 40 yards behind the punter, setting the Bulls up for a first and goal situation. Two plays later, Jaret Patterson punched it into the end zone as the Bulls took the 10-7 lead. Patterson would finish the afternoon with two touchdowns, and 133 yards.

The Bulls defense continued to respond, as Ledarius Mack forced a fumble, and Eric Black recovered the ball inside the Temple 20. Three plays later, Myers ran the ball into the end zone on a quarterback keeper to put the Bulls up 17-7. Late in the first half, Myers led UB on a 14 play, 84 yard drive that resulted in a Kevin Marks touchdown. Buffalo held a 24-7 lead at the half.

The Bulls defense continued to turn on the jets, when Aapri Washington picked off Anthony Russo on the Owls second half opening drive. UB would be forced to punt, but Devon Russell would pick off Russo two drives later to give the Bulls excellent field position once again. Patterson would score his second of the game to put UB up 31-7 late in the third quarter.

The Bulls would score once again when Joey Banks picked off Russo and ran it 46 yards into the end zone. Temple would score two touchdowns late, but UB would run out the clock to seal the victory. Bulls Head Coach Lance Leipold earned his first win over first year Temple Coach Rod Carey, who had defeated Leipold four straight times (including in the 2018 MAC Championship when Carey was with Northern Illinois.)

The Bulls snap their losing streak and move to 2-2 on the season. Buffalo travels to Miami (OH) to open MAC play Saturday, September 28 at noon.