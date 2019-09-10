Bulls Continue to Develop Identity

Even before the season began, Bulls Head Coach Lance Leipold emphasized how this year’s team is striving to find their identity. Now with the stark contrast of their opponents from week one to week two, Leipold telling us it provides an added challenge. However, the team says the focus comes back to them, and not on their opponent.

“I think you still shape your identity about how you handle situations whether you’re a heavy favorite or a heavy underdog,” said Leipold. “Now things will kind of get a little bit more in the middle.”

Leipold adding maturity ties into the Bulls finding their identity, ncluding in quarterback Matt Myers. The red shirt freshman finished with 245 yards and a touchdown against the Nittany Lions.

“I can’t tell you how many texts and comments people have sent to me, people in the profession that were extremely impressed with the composure, let alone the ability of Matt Myers,” said Leipold.

“In the huddle, Matt was telling us this is our drive,” said wide receiver Antonio Nunn. “Him showing off that confidence made us get confidence sent to him. We all believe he has that confidence to be that guy for our team.”

“It definitely opened up a lot of eyes within the locker room,” said Myers. “We want to build on that game a lot because we know what we’re capable of. We didn’t get to finish the second half the way we wanted to. We definitely came out in the first half playing the best football we’ve played and we know what we’re capable of so we’ve got to go into every game thinking and playing the same way we did the first half.”

Leipold also giving us a status update on punter Evan Finegan, who underwent surgery to fix a broken leg. The team also said Finegan’s spirits are really high. Many of Penn State’s personnel, including head coach James Franklin and his wife, stopped in to check on Finegan after he suffered the injury Saturday night. Leipold said Finegan is expected to return to campus Tuesday afternoon.

The Bulls travel to face Liberty Saturday, September 14th at 6pm.