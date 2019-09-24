Bulls Continuing to Add Building Blocks Ahead of Conference Opener

STATE COLLEGE, PA – SEPTEMBER 07: Matt Myers #10 of the Buffalo Bulls looks to pass against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the second half at Beaver Stadium on September 07, 2019 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

There’s a lot of confidence among the University at Buffalo football team as the Bulls get set for their conference opener against Ohio. Head Coach Lance Leipold emphasized how the team needs to continue to build upon the success they’ve had during games so far this season.

“We can’t be one of those teams that’s one step forward, two back, two forward, one back,” said Leipold. “We’ve got to keep building and I think that’s the fun part and aggravating part sometimes when you have an inexperienced, younger football team.”

“The sky’s the limit,” added defensive end Ledarius Mack. “The nice thing about coming off a win is we can see all the things we need to work on and fix. As long as we critique those things and keep building the sky’s the limit.”

“Making adjustments from what we didn’t get to do against Liberty, and just showing and being dominant in the run game against Temple,” said quarterback Matt Myers about the progress the Bulls have made so far this season. “That’s our offense, that’s what we wanted to get back to and we were glad that we were able to do that.”

The Bulls travel to Miami (OH) for their conference opener against the RedHawks. The match-up will be the battle of the young quarterbacks as Matt Myers faces Miami’s Brett Gabbert. Gabbert’s older brother is Tampa Bay’s backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert’s. Kickoff set for noon on Saturday, September 28th.