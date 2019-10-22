Bulls defense continues domination

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — First road win of the season, first MAC win of the season, and only the second ever MAC shutout on the road in UB Football history. That’s what the Bulls are coming off of, a 21-0 shutout victory over Akron, in a game where the defense really shined.

Not only did the the UB defense pitch a shutout over the Zips, the D also scored the last two of three Bulls touchdowns, and both came on fumble recoveries by Ledarius Mack and Kadofi Wright.

“That’s really our mindset for the whole season, to get turnovers and score,” linebacker Kadofi Wright said. “Me and Ledarius just happened to be the two that did it this week.”

Over the last two games, the Bulls have sacked opposing quarterbacks nine times, and forced eight fumbles.

“Having a defense that’s playing this well is definitely a bonus, I’m proud of the way they’ve been playing, they’re playing with confidence,” UB head coach Lance Leipold said. “This week we have one of the more impressive offenses in our conference, maybe in who we’ve played yet this year, a lot of weapons, a lot of explosive plays, I believe they [Central Michigan] have 13 touchdowns of 30 yards or more. We’re going to need another great performance from our defense.”

“It’s amazing, it’s hugely beneficial,” quarterback Kyle Vantrease said. “It’s a team sport, and when one side of the ball, whether it be offense, defense, or special teams, is not performing to a standard, then the other sides will pick it up.”

“The defense all season long has put the team on their backs. It’s about time that the offense steps up when we need to, and we can help the defense and special teams to put them in better situations.”

Coach Leipold told media this week that quarterback Matt Myers will not play again for the rest of the season. He went down with an injury against Miami Ohio on September 28th and has not been cleared to play.

In the four and a half games he played this season, West Seneca West product Myers threw 49 passes for 602 yards and six touchdowns. He also rushed for 94 yards with two touchdowns on the ground.

Kyle Vantrease is the guy up now, this is his third start this season and as he’s fresh off his first victory last week, he’s feeling confident.

“A lot more comfortable, getting more of those reps with the starters from week one to week two as a starter, it helped a lot for my comfortability with the receivers, the offensive line, and the running backs,” Vantrease said.

“It’s my first three games playing since really my freshman year. I’m here to play football and I love it, so getting the chance to start and lead the offense is amazing.”

The Bulls play host to 5-3 Central Michigan on Saturday at 3:30 at UB Stadium.