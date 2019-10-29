Bulls Defense Continues To Make Statements

In their last two games, the Bulls defense has scored three touchdowns, forced nine turnovers and sacked opposing quarterbacks nine times. Bulls head coach Lance Leipold says he’s been extremely impressed with their performance.

“The depth allows us to stay fresh,” said Leipold. “The rotation of some of the guys we’ve talked about, you see some of that production that we get out of that defensive line in the fourth quarter when sometimes offensive lines are wearing down. There’s not a lot of flash, and maybe not quite the names that we’ve had, but the consistency of this group playing well together has been a big part of what we’ve been able to do.”

“Our confidence builds every day with every turnover that we have,” said linebacker Kadofi Wright. “Joey forced a fumble, I caught a pick, it’s just building off each other.”

“It’s absolutely amazing to see the productivity that they have, giving us the ball back, letting us score,” said quarterback Kyle Vantrease. “To be able to rely on them and lean on them sometimes when we’re not moving the ball too well, and then capitalizing on what they’ve done is huge for us.”

The Bulls look for their third straight win when they travel to face 4-4 Eastern Michigan Saturday, November 2nd.