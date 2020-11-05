Bulls defense dominates in 49-30 win over Northern Illinois

DEKALB, I.L. (WIVB) — The UB Bulls opened up the 2020 season two months later than usual, and Buffalo took that energy and excitement surrounding the season and turned it into stats as soon as they got onto the field against Northern Illinois.

The perennial powerhouse that has been the Northern Illinois football program started on offense, but UB’s heavy hitting defense turned them right back around by forcing a three and out.

On the Bulls first offensive possession, it takes no time before they picked up right where they left off at the end of last season. Junior Kyle Vantrease got the start for the Bulls at quarterback tonight, and his first pass of the season was a huge 31-yard completion to Zac Lefevbre. Star running back Jaret Patterson’s first touch of the season was a 19-yard run, then he turned right back around and took it five-yards in for the touchdown. UB leads 7-0.

UNI responds with a 14 play, 50-yard drive that Buffalo stops short of a touchdown, but the Huskies kick a field goal to cut the Bulls deficit 7-3.

UB continues to show off their many offensive weapons in their second possession. The Bulls drive 61 yards down the field, with 23 of those coming from the legs of Patterson, and top it off with an absolutely beautiful touchdown pass. Vantrease finds senior Antonio Nunn who makes an insane catch in the end zone, Bulls take a 14-3 lead.

Second quarter now, the Huskies take advantage of a short field off a shanked UB punt and trounce 37-yards down the field for the score. It’s now 14-10.

Late in the second, with the Bulls starting the drive in their own endzone, a big time reception by Nunn starts what would be a seven play, 93-yard drive for UB. The big time back Patterson does what he does best and breaks off a huge 56 yard run for the touchdown. With that score, Jaret Patterson breaks the record for most rushing touchdowns in UB history with his 35th TD! Bulls lead 21-10.

The Huskies run a successful two minute drill and score a touchdown with just 35 seconds left in the half, but UB stops the two-point conversion attempt. Buffalo led 21-16 at the half.

Third quarter action now, NIU driving down the field, but quarterback Ross Bowers fumbles and Tim Terry is there for the Bulls for the scoop and score!! UB defense continues to step up as the Bulls now take a 28-16 lead.

The Bulls defense steps up yet again on the next UNI possession. Another Northern Illinois fumble leads to a scoop and score from Isaiah King! It’s now 35-16 with the Bulls on top.

With six minutes left in the third, the Bulls drive down the field and cap it off with a quarterback keeper four yard touchdown by Vantrease. UB takes a commanding 42-16 lead.

The Bulls defense continues to dominate in this game. Fourth quarter, Kadofi Wright jumps in front of a pass from Bowers and takes that interception back to the house for a pick six! It’s now 49-16.

Northern Illinois would score two more touchdowns at the end of the game, but the Bulls would remain on top.

UB tops the Huskies 49-30, defeating Northern Illinois for the first time since joining the MAC in 1999.