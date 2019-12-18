Live Now
Bulls down Dayton 67-59

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The UB women’s basketball team played it close for the entire game against Dayton, but held the Flyers to just 11 points in the fourth quarter to slip by with a 67-59 victory in Alumni Arena on Tuesday night.

It was another great game for Freshman Dyaisha Fair. The third leading scorer in the nation led the Bulls with 27 points on the night. Theresa Onwuka was the team’s second leading scorer with her 14.

Buffalo moves to 8-2 on the season, and undefeated at home. The Bulls return to Alumni Arena on Friday at noon when they host Ryerson in an exhibition game.

