Bulls fall short against Army

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The UB men’s basketball team trailed by as many as 17 points in the second half and closed to within single digits, but wasn’t able to complete the comeback in an 89-76 loss to Army.

“Disappointing,” head coach Jim Whitesell said after the game. “We just talked to our team about this game humbles you in a hurry. Everyone last week was patting us on the back and I told my wife, I told my staff, I said this is the most nervous I was into a game because I knew how well Army was going to be, how well prepared they were going to be and also understanding the game doesn’t owe you anything. You have to come out every night and play at a high level, or you’re going to get this result.”

The Bulls once against struggled from beyond the arc, connecting on just five of their 24 attempts while the Black Knights splashed home 10 triples in the game. UB also turned the ball over 19 times.

They’ll look to bounce back and get back in the win column on Wednesday against Canisius.