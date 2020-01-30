Bulls fall to Central Michigan 98-93 in 2OT

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The UB women’s basketball team returned to Alumni Arena on Wednesday afternoon for what would turn out to be a whirlwind of a game against the Central Michigan Chippewas.

It took double overtime, but the Bulls would fall to CMU 98-93.

For a team that has predominately been a second half team for the majority of this season, UB got off to an incredibly slow start, trailing 23-12 at the end of the first quarter.

A 21-point second quarter brought the Bulls within six at the half, with Central Michigan leading 39-33 after the first two quarters.

Like they have so many times this season, the second half is really where the Bulls came alive. UB outscored Central Michigan 28-27 in the third quarter but still trailed 66-61 thanks to two late baskets in the final seconds of the game, including a buzzer beater to end the third.

It was the fourth quarter that all of the pistons were firing, though. For the first time all game, the Bulls found themselves ahead for the majority of a period, leading for six straight minutes of game time, until the final minute of the game.

Central Michigan sunk a layup with 53 seconds left in the game to take an 81-79 lead. But with 36 seconds left, Dyaisha Fair was fouled, and drained both of her free throws to tie it up at 81. A last second shot by Fair did not find the net, and the game went into overtime with Buffalo and Central Michigan tied at 81.

Five minutes of free basketball later, and the story was more of the same. UB scored, Central Michigan tied it up, free throws made by both teams, and Hanna Hall sends the game into double overtime with the final shot of the period by hitting the jump shot to tie up the game at 86 a piece.

UB scored first in double overtime, with a made free throw a minute and a half into the period, to go up 87-86, but the Bulls would not take the lead again for the rest of the game.

Central Michigan comes away with the 98-93 victory to remain undefeated in MAC play this season. UB drops to 4-4 in the MAC.