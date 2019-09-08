Bulls fall to Penn State 45-13

STATE COLLEGE, P.A. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bulls put together 426 total offensive yards, but couldn’t find the end zone more than once in Saturday’s 45-13 loss to 15th ranked Penn State.

“We took a huge step as a football team tonight,” UB head coach Lance Leipold said following the game. “You look at the first 30 minutes and how well we played on both sides of the ball, to take the lead before the half, to be able to establish a run game the way we did. I’m really proud of that.”

Jaret Patterson, Kevin Marks and Dylan McDuffie combined for 178 of UB’s 184 rushing yards on against the Nittany Lions.

The Bulls led Penn State 10-7 at the half thanks to a six yard touchdown in the back of the end zone from Matt Myers to Julien Bourassa. But coming into the second half of play, Penn State snapped back into action, starting with a pick-six by Penn State’s John Reid, and then a 23 yard touchdown by the Nittany Lions one minute later to take a 21-10 lead.

UB’s Alex McNulty would kick a 25 yard field goal halfway through the third quarter, but that would be the last time UB would add to the scoreboard. Penn State went on a 24-0 run after that.

“You’ve got plenty to teach from on this, and I think this group’s going to really embrace the learning from this and the lessons learned,” Liepold said.

Last week, Coach Leipold admitted the Bulls didn’t call enough passing plays, as Matt Myers only attempted 10 passes all night against Robert Morris. On Saturday, the tide shifted, and the passing game was a huge addition to the offense.

Myers went 16-31 for 245 yards and one touchdown and one interception.

“The development and the composure of Matt Myers tonight in his second career start in front of over 100,000 people I think is really exciting for our team as we move forward,” Coach Liepold said.

The return of veteran receiver Antonio Nunn, who came back from a hamstring injury sustained in fall camp, really made a difference in the passing game on Saturday night. In his first game of 2019, Nunn had five receptions for 113 yards, with his longest catch of the night being a 42 yarder that set up the sole UB touchdown.

Overall, the sentiment was that the Bulls played a solid game, but that there is still more to build upon.

“A lot to improve on, but I don’t think the score indicates how well we played and the kind of battle we gave them,” Coach Liepold said.

The Bulls continue to be road warriors as they travel to Liberty next week.