Bulls Focusing on Pass Defense as Explosive Temple Offense Comes To Town

One of the big areas of focus for UB football ahead of their final non-conference match-up is their pass defense. The Bulls gave up touchdown plays of 33, 36 and 55 yards against Liberty last week. Now the Bulls admit they came out a little bit flat against the Flames, and this week they’re really honing in on limiting those big plays downfield against an explosive Temple offense.

“Finishing on plays,” said cornerback Aapri Washington when asked about the focus on defense this week. “Not biting on double moves, communicating better and when there is 1 on 1 match-ups, winning your match-up. Don’t worry about what someone has on the field, just plays as a whole better, smarter and sound.”

“In the game of football you talk about you get punched in the mouth a little bit,” said head coach Lance Leipold. “What do you do when that hit happens? How do you respond? Two weeks earlier, we responded really well. We did not respond well last Saturday night.”

The Bulls have a lot of motivation ahead of the game on Saturday. They’re back home for the first time in two weeks as they look to rebound. UB upset the Owls a season ago, 36-29. Temple’s new head coach is Rod Carey, who led Northern Illinois to a MAC Championship over the Bulls last year. Kickoff is set for 3:30 pm at UB Stadium on Saturday, September 21st.