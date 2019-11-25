Bulls Hang On To Edge Bears 75-74

Buffalo Davonta Jordan (4) goes up for a layup against Bowling Green during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, March 8, 2019, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Antwain Johnson hit two free throws with 5.7 seconds left for the University at Buffalo men’s basketball team to help them to edge Missouri State 75-74 in the final game of the Charleston Classic.

Davonta Jordan led the Bulls with a career high 25 points against the Bears, and finished the night 5-of-6 from the arc. Jeenathan Williams also had a career high night for the Bulls, with 17 points.

Jayvon Graves chipped in 11 points and four rebounds. Josh Mballa tallied seven points and seven boards.

The Bulls would break open a 31-18 lead with just over three minutes remaining in the first half. However, the Bears would go on a 12-0 run late to make it a one point game at the break.

Just past the midway mark in the second half, Buffalo held a 56-47 lead. Once again, Missouri State came roaring back to take the lead late in the game. In the final minute and a half, there were four lead changes. However after drawing a foul, Johnson would drain both of his free throws to clinch the victory for the Bulls.

Buffalo returns to Alumni Arena on Saturday, November 30th at 2pm when they play host to William and Mary.