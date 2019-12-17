Bulls hit the water park, continue prep for Bahamas Bowl

The UB football team was set for their first practice in the Bahamas Tuesday morning as they gear up for Friday afternoon’s big game, but when the team met this morning Head Coach Lance Leipold gave the Bulls a big surprise.

“We all got up very early on our mind that we we’re going to have practice and coach comes in and shows us our practice schedule and it says ‘the water park’ and guys just started celebrating and jumping up,” running back Jaret Patterson said. “It was pretty fun. It’s pretty cool that coach did that, giving us the day off to enjoy this experience and I think that’s pretty cool.”

“It was a good call today,” added offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnecki. “Coach said, ‘Hey let’s just do a walk through really quick, kinda keep the minds fresh, make sure we’ve been doing it the way we need to do it BUT enjoy this because where were going back to isn’t like this right now.’

“And, you’ve got to keep in mind we’ve had a long time to prepare for these guys too. We’re getting to the point where we’re trying to make sure guys don’t get bored doing it and they kind of are which is good — that’s where we want to be so I’m excited about how we’ve prepared.”

“Our coaches always tell us to enjoy the vacation, but remember it’s a business trip so you know be where your feet are,” wide receiver Antonio Nunn said. “That’s what they’re basically telling us so when is practice it’s practice. When you’ve got time for yourself, it’s time for yourself. So, we’re trying to balance that and take away with it.”