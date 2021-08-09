Bulls leaning on 6th-year returners for leadership

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With a brand new head coach and coaching staff, fall camp looks a little bit different for the UB Bulls this season. Through the first five practices, Head Coach Maurice Linguist says the older returning players have been incredibly helpful, especially five Bulls that returned for their sixth season.

“This is probably the best scenario for a coach to come into because we have guys like myself, Jack Klenk, Dominic Johnson, Kadofi Wright and Jake Molinich and we’ve been here since June 2016. This is our third president that we’ve played under,” UB offensive lineman Jake Fuzak said. “We’ve been through the lowest of lows when we were 2-10, we’ve been through the highest of highs of going to a championship. I think that this is the best scenario for a coach, but specifically Coach Mo, to come into.”

“We lean on those guys a lot. We have a great group of older guys, we have a unity council made up of about 13 older players that we lean on very heavily for perspective, because they’ve been through the cycle they’ve been through,” Head Coach Maurice Linguist said. “We have a lot of new, talented players, but there’s a lot of new. So you lean on the older guys and you challenge the older guys accountable.

“I do hold James Patterson to a higher standard, I do hold Jake Fuzak to a higher standard, I do hold [Jack] Klenk to a higher standard. I hold these older players, our running back [Kevin] Marks to a higher standard, because if it’s not starting with you, your best players have to be the best people, and if it doesn’t come from you, it’s not coming from anywhere,” Linguist said.

“It’s definitely an honor to have Coach Mo and Coach Cole and everybody come in and put the trust in us to lead this team,” UB linebacker Kadofi Wright said. “They earned our respect very quickly in the fact that they actually did conditioning with us and they’re just pushing us every day to another limit that we’ve never been pushed before.”

“I think we can be helping the coaching staff out, but I think the coaching staff is also helping us out a lot,” UB wide receiver Dominic Johnson said. “I think that our experience and leadership, especially the guys that have been here for six years, is definitely helping some of these young guys. We’re a good amount older than some of these guys but we’re definitely helping them out, showing them the ropes and I think it’s definitely helping our culture and showing them the way we do things.”

We’re just three weeks away from UB’s season opener on September 2nd when they host Wagner in Coach Mo’s debut as the head coach of the Bulls.