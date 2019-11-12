Bulls look to continue dominance after “Mini Bye Week”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — When the UB Bulls entered their first bye week of the season at the beginning of October, they turned around and dominated the next three games to get right back into the mix in MAC play.

Coming off of what head coach Lance Leipold is calling a “mini bye week” this week, the Bulls are planning to turn that renewed sense of focus and determination into another dominating win at Kent State on Thursday.

“The focus never changes,” defensive end Malcolm Koonce said. “It’s the same focus, same practice, same everything. We just have to stay locked in, that’s it.”

“I think we’ve practiced well, guys are interested to get back out there,” head coach Lance Leipold said. “Obviously changes in schedule, weather, things like that. We keep talking about adversity and things that happen and how we handle them.”

“It’s good to get guys healthy, try to get a little healthier, we have a longer break then a short one coming up, so balancing all of that, not just football wise, but academically and other things are important as well. I think they’ve done a good job but the way you’ll be truly evaluated is how we play Thursday night,” Leipold said.

“It’s just to continue the path that we’re on, continue to work hard in the film room and in practice and the weight room, stay on top of all our stuff academically, but we need to be where our feet are and dominate the moment that we’re in,” quarterback Kyle Vantrease said.

Thursday night’s game will be a second homecoming of the season for starting quarterback Kyle Vantrease who grew up just down the road from Kent State’s campus. The Bulls and Golden Flashes will kick off at 7 pm, the game will be televised on CBS Sports Network.