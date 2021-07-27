Bulls OL Jake Fuzak named to Outland Trophy watch list

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The preseason honors keep coming for the UB Bulls! Sixth-year offensive lineman Jake Fuzak has been named to the Outland Trophy watch list, the award given out to the best interior lineman in college football.

After starting all seven games in the shortened 2020 season, Fuzak returns for his second season as a starter as offensive tackle. He allowed only one sack on quarterback Kyle Vantrease in 2020, and blocked for an offense that ranked second in the nation in rushing yards per game with 287.4.

Fuzak is the third UB player on a preseason watch list this season. Bulls linebacker James Patterson is on the Bednarik Award watch list and the Butkus Award watch list. UB running back Kevin Marks Jr. is on the Maxwell Award watch list and the Doak Walker Award watch list.

The Outland Trophy will be announced on the Home Depot College Football Awards show on ESPN in December.