Bulls Open 2019 Season With Close Win Over Central Connecticut

The University at Buffalo Women’s Basketball team won their first game of the 2019 season with a 61-56 win over Central Connecticut State University.

Freshman Dyaisha Fair led all scorers with 24 points and a team high 10 rebounds in her debut for the Bulls. Theresa Onwuka had a career high 21 points for Buffalo.

The Bulls led 17-11 after the first quarter, and headed into the half with a 31-22 lead. The Blue Devils would pull within seven points at the end of the third quarter.

Central Connecticut would cut the Bulls lead early in the fourth quarter, but that would be as close as Buffalo would allow.

Buffalo takes on Big 4 Rival Niagara Saturday afternoon at 4pm.