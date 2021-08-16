Bulls RB Kevin Marks Jr. poised to run all over 2021 season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — UB has had one of the top rushing games in the country in the last few seasons, and that’s primarily been because of the one-two punch of Jaret Patterson and Kevin Marks Jr. With Patterson in the NFL now, Marks is ready to step up this season, and plans to continue that dominant running game that the Bulls have been known for.

“That’s what we do here at Buffalo. We got the best guys in the nation here, RBU. We run the ball here at Buffalo, that’s our standard, and that’s what we put out and showcase. Good ball skills, tough runners, and can run the ball when it gets cold,” UB running back Kevin Marks Jr. said.

“You see a running back that really has the total package. He can catch the ball out of the backfield, he can grind out the three, four, five yard runs, he’s got great balance and body control and vision, and he’s got long speed to take it to the house which he did in the last practice,” UB head coach Maurice Linguist said. “I love his attitude, I love his leadership, I love his consistency right now. He’s running the ball extremely hard. He’s running the ball like he’s trying to prove a point.

“He’s running the ball with a lot of conviction and confidence, and that’s going really well right now. We’ve got to keep him going in that right direction, and we feel like he’s going to have an outstanding year for us.”

In the shortened 2020 season, Marks rushed for 741 yards on 112 touches and found his way into the end zone seven times. In the season prior to that, he crossed the thousand-yard mark, rushing for 1,035 yards and eight touchdowns.

He currently sits seventh in the UB record books in career yards with 2,621 and is 1,263 yards away from former teammate Jaret Patterson, who ranks second amongst all UB running backs.

“I’m definitely prepared for any amount of workload. We have a hell of a room, a real strong room, we have Ron Cook, Dylan McDuffie right behind me, and they’re ready,” Marks said. “Each guy in the room is ready to be a starter. That’s how we train, that’s how we prepare. Everybody’s ready to go.”

Linguist says we’ll continue to see position battles throughout fall camp, and that extends all the way through to the running back room.

The Bulls open up the 2021 season hosting Wagner at UB Stadium on Thursday, September 2nd at 7 pm.