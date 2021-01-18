Bulls RB Kevin Marks Jr. withdraws name from Transfer Portal

Buffalo’s Kevin Marks Jr. scores a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Akron in Amherst, N.Y., Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — UB running back Kevin Marks Jr. has withdrawn his name from the Transfer Portal, the rising senior announced on Twitter on Monday.

“I’ve decided that Buffalo is home and we have to finish what we started,” Marks wrote in a Tweet. “Bringing a MAC Championship home is the goal and we have to finish the mission. I’m back! Last ride.”

Marks tweeted on January 9th that he was entering the NCAA Division I Transfer Portal, 11 days after UB’s record-breaking running back Jaret Patterson announced he would be declaring for the NFL Draft.

In his junior campaign with the Bulls, Marks rushed for 741 yards and seven touchdowns in the seven game season in 2020. He was named the Camellia Bowl MVP after rushing for 138-yards and scoring the game-winning touchdown to bring the Bulls their second straight bowl game victory.

Even while splitting time in the backfield with Patterson, Marks has rushed for 2,621 yards and 28 touchdowns for the Bulls, and ranks in the top ten in school history for career yardage and touchdowns.

With the absence of Patterson for the upcoming 2021 season, Marks will be a key part of the Bulls run-heavy offense.