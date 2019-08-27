Bulls ready for season opener

“I think everyone knows it’s game week so everyone’s in their own mindset, because it’s game week and we want to win,” quarterback Matt Myers said. “Everyone’s focused, locked in, so I’ve been saying a lot of stuff in the locker room, but pretty much everyone knows when it’s game week, everyone’s locked in, everyone’s focused, and we know what the goal is and that’s to win.”

Coming off a school record 10 win season, the Buffalo Bulls are just two days away from opening up the 2019 season at home against Robert Morris. Redshirt freshman Matt Myers will have had just one week to prepare for the role of starting quarterback for the Bulls after officially winning the QB battle last week.

“I’m sure he’s going to be excited, I know I always say if you’re nervous a little bit it’s good because it means it’s important to you and you want to do well, then just settling in,” head coach Lance Liepold said.

“He’s just got to get some snaps and game action again. The game gets a little faster, things happen since the last time he was playing full time from the high school level on.”

“But as we say a lot of times also, you need to trust your training and believe in what’s happened, and hopefully through the course of the last whatever you want to say it is, two fall camps and a spring practice and everything he’s studied, that he’s going to be ready to go,” Coach Liepold said.

“Definitely at first a little nervous, but as the week’s gone on, I’ve gotten a little more comfortable with the offense watching film on Robert Morris, so I’m really excited, and I can’t wait,” Myers said.

With wide receiver Antonio Nunn listed as questionable, probably will not play on Thursday according to head coach Lance Liepold, the Bulls lose their only experienced receiver in the group. So now it’s going to be a lot more pressure on the running backs to get the offense going.

“I don’t think we’d be fooling anyone if you think we’re going to try to establish a run game and make sure we get it to some of the guys that have been productive,” Coach Liepold said. “We talk a lot, and probably rightfully so at this point, until we get some proven at the FBS level at the wide receiver position, we’ll continue to talk about it on a weekly basis.”

But as of this week, it’s safe to say the Bulls are just ready to get out there and play.

“It’s been a great summer of training, a great fall camp, I think everyone is just ready to strap them up and put on the pads and just play football,” Myers said.

UB opens up the 2019 season on Thursday against Robert Morris. First kick is at 7pm.