Bulls remember 2019 Kent State game, aim to rewrite history on Saturday

Buffalo Bulls running back Jaret Patterson (26) scores a touchdown against the Northern Illinois Huskies during the first half of an NCAA football game on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in DeKalb, Ill. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bulls have started out the season 3-0, and are one win away from opening the season with a 4-0 record for the third time in program history. But in order to get to 4-0, the Bulls will have to go through another undefeated team, the Kent State Golden Flashes.

And as UB knows, Kent State is not a team to take it easy against.

“Against a team like Kent who that’s a big part of their philosophy is starting fast and finishing faster, they’re just going to keep going and going. Momentum will be a big part of this,” UB Head Coach Lance Leipold said. “We’ve talked all along, if it’s a game that’s going to be 6-3 or its going to be a game that’s in the 50s, we’ve got to be prepared on both sides of the ball to answer the call.”

Save for a close four-point game in Week One against Eastern Michigan, the Flashes have dominated their last two opponents, beating Bowling Green and Akron by an average of 65.5 to 29.5. Led by one of the best quarterbacks in the MAC, Dustin Crum who’s thrown for 838 yards in three games, KSU also has a dominant and high-powered backfield, with four running backs rushing for over 150 yards a piece.

Even with all of the weapons the Bulls defense will have to try to stymie on Saturday, it’s what happened in 2019 that Buffalo will try to rewrite in the rematch.

With eight minutes left in the game, UB led Kent State 27-6, but that’s when the tables turned.

The Golden Flashes scored 27 unanswered points in the final minutes of the game to stun the Bulls 30-27. Heading into Saturday’s game, UB head coach Lance Leipold says the Bulls remember the sting of that loss, and are focusing their energy and attention to make sure that doesn’t happen again.

“We talked about it quickly after the Bowling Green game. Everyone knows, it’s part of our film watching, being alert, finishing, playing four quarters, special teams, sustaining momentum, all those things are constantly talked about,” Leipold said. “To sit there and dwell on it is not going to make it. We’ve acknowledged it.

“I think the guys that were in the game remember it and want to make sure they don’t have a repeat performance.”

UB hosts Kent State on Saturday afternoon. Kickoff is set for noon at UB Stadium, and you can watch the game on CBS Sports Network.