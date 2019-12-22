Bulls rout Niagara 92-72

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The UB men cruised to a 92-72 victory over Niagara this afternoon at Alumni Arena. That’s two straight victories over Big 4 teams for the Bulls, after they defeated Canisius 82-73 on Wednesday.

But this match up with the Purple Eagles was different than in years past, because this year, the teams were both led by first year head coaches in Jim Whitesell and Greg Paulus.

“Being the head coach here at Niagara is something I’m very proud of,” Niagara head coach Greg Paulus said. “Growing up in Syracuse, you always here about how passionate the community is here in Western New York, with Buffalo and St. Bonaventure and Canisius and obviously Niagara.”

“There’s been some tremendous games throughout the years, so the chance to be a part of it is something special, and we’re just so grateful that we have that opportunity.”

“I think the big thing with these Big 4 games is that to me, I think they’re really exciting and they’re good for the community,” UB head coach Jim Whitesell said. “It gives great basketball awareness. Especially late in December, there’s a lot of things people could be doing. I think we had a good crowd today, and I think the basketball continues to get better and better.”

“To our players, we’ve continued to talk about not only the importance of it, but the history behind it in this area, and how important it is. Now we’ve got a chance to go in and win that third Big 4 game which will be an incredibly hard thing to do.”

“I think they’re good for us, they’re good for the community, and they also get you ready for your conference play because of the intensity, also the proximity of the rivalries. Usually these kids know each other, they’ve got a good feel for it, so I think they’re good for college basketball,” Whitesell said.

Coming off of Davonta Jordan’s career high 26 point game on Wednesday, Jeenathan Williams scored a career high 19 points against the Purple Eagles. The Bulls are shooting well, and they say anyone can step up at any time in any given game.

“Any given night it can be somebody’s night,” Jeenathan Williams said. “Gabe [Grant] came in tonight, had 12 points, that was a great effort from him, like I said anybody can have a good night on this team.”

“I’m just trying to find myself, making shots, putting in the work, and it’s paying off,” Williams said.

UB will play their final game of 2019, which will also be their final Big 4 game of the season, when they host St. Bonaventure on Monday, December 30th.