Bulls Sack Hunger

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The UB Bulls had one of the hardest hitting defenses in the MAC this season, and through 13 games, the defenders were especially keen on getting to the quarterback. All said and done, UB sacked opposing QB’s 43 times over the course of the season.

Thanks to a partnership with Price Rite and the New Beginnings Food Pantry, those sacks are going towards a good cause.

“43 sacks is a school record, those type of things were very impactful for our season, especially at the end of the season for us, but when you have the opportunity to come to a place like Price Rite, and our partnership with them and what it does for our local community, it really gives some extra meaning and value to what we’re able to do,” UB head coach Lance Leipold said.

“Hopefully these are the type of partnerships we can continue to grow within our community, and try to continue to give something back.”

With every sack the Bulls put up on the field, Price Rite donated a sack of food to New Beginnings in a joint effort to tackle hunger in the Buffalo community.

“This is an incredible partnership, we’ve got the University at Buffalo right here, and Price Rite from the time they opened, were a supporter of the local food pantries,” New Beginnings Food Pantry co-director John Young said. “These 43 sacks and all of this rice and pasta is going to go a long way in helping people in this particular area.”

On Tuesday, 43 sacks of canned goods, fresh produce, non-perishable items like pasta and rice, and cases of bottled water were gifted to New Beginnings.

“I would say they [the UB defensive players] knew early in the year, but then you know, guys selfishly they want to get numbers and get sacks, and we always just remind them of that,” UB defensive ends coach Taiwo Onatulo said. “They keep that in their mind, they want to do anything to help the team, so that was always a positive for us.”

Last season, this partnership donated 37 sacks of food, thanks to the 37 sacks on the field. This coming season, after raising the bar, the UB defense will aim for 50 sacks.