Bulls seeking a win in final non-conference game at ODU

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The UB Bulls head into the final non-conference game of the season this weekend as they travel down South to take on Old Dominion.

After falling to Nebraska and Coastal Carolina in the last two weeks, Saturday’s game will be a chance for UB to get back on track with a win before they enter MAC play.

“It will start off that gauntlet that we want to keep winning,” UB linebacker James Patterson said. “We face ODU then we go to Western Michigan and we have Kent State and Ohio, and that’s a gauntlet that we have to keep going each week. We’re going to face back to back good teams, and we want to start it off on the right foot, not the wrong foot.”

“It’s going to get us rolling for this MAC conference. Pretty good teams in the MAC, and we know we can’t slouch around in this conference,” UB running back Kevin Marks Jr. said “It’s good games each and every week, all about that MACtion.”

“Every win is important. We’re not looking at stats, we’re not looking at things that the media might talk about, we’re not looking at external factors, we’re looking at us and what we need to do to improve,” UB quarterback Kyle Vantrease said. “When we focus on us and do our job, we’re going to put ourselves in the best possible spot to be successful.”

It’s going to be a homecoming weekend for a number of Bulls.

Senior running back Kevin Marks Jr. will be playing right down the road from where he grew up in Norfolk, and he says he’s looking forward to his mom bringing him some food while he’s in the hotel.

The Patterson family live a short drive away from Old Dominion, and senior linebacker James Patterson will have friends and family in the stands at the game at ODU, but he’s looking forward to coming back home to Buffalo on Sunday to watch his twin brother, former UB running back Jaret Patterson, make his debut back in Buffalo with the Washington Football Team when they take on the Bills.

UB and Old Dominion kick off on Saturday at 6pm, and the game will be broadcast on ESPN+.