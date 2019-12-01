Bulls selected to play in Bahamas Bowl

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – For the second straight year, and for just the fourth time in program history, the UB football team (7-5) will play in the postseason.



The Bulls were selected to represent the Mid-American Conference in the Bahamas Bowl and will battle the Charlotte 49’ers on December 20.

Kickoff is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on ESPN.

The UB football team reacts to learning they’ll play in the Bahamas Bowl.

The 49ers are also 7-5 and won five straight games to become bowl eligible for the first time in program history.



UB wrapped up the regular season on Friday with a 49-7 win over Bowling Green. In that victory, sophomore running back Jaret Patterson rushed for a school record 298 yards and surpassed Bo Oliver for the most rushing yards in a single season. Patterson also set the single game MAC TD record with six scores in the win.

He’s now rushed for 1,626 yards and 17 touchdowns this year.



Fellow running back Kevin Marks rushed for 107 yards to push his season total over 1,000, giving UB two, 1,000 yard rushers in a season for the first time in program history.

The Bulls’ offense ranked fifth in the MAC this season averaging 31.5 points per game while their defense led the way by holding opponents to a lowly 22.3 points per game.

In the trenches, UB dominated as well, surrendering the fewest sacks in the league with eight, while the Bulls’ defense paced the conference with 38 quarterback take downs.