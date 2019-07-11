Bulls Set To Face UConn In Opening Round Of Charleston Classic

Buffalo’s Jayvon Graves celebrates a basket during the first half of a first round men’s college basketball game against Arizona State in the NCAA Tournament Friday, March 22, 2019, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The University at Buffalo men’s basketball team will take on the UConn Huskies in the opening round of the Charleston Classic on November 21st. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU.

The Bulls are 1-7 all time against the Huskies, and the two will meet for the first time since the 2008-2009 season.

The Bulls and Huskies are joined on their half of the bracket by Xavier and Towson, who will meet in the opening round of games on Thursday. UB will face either the Musketeers or the Tigers on Friday, Nov. 22.

The other four teams in the tournament are Miami, Missouri State, Florida and St. Joseph’s.

Tickets for the tournament are currently on sale. Fans can purchase discounted early bird Premium Lower Chairback seats for $140 (regularly $150) or Lower Bleacher/Upper Level for $105 (regularly $120) through August 9. All seating for the Charleston Classic is general admission, separated into those two tiers.