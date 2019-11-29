Bulls stomp Falcons on senior day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The regular season has come to an end, and the UB Bulls ended it with a commanding 49-7 victory over Bowling Green, making their case to go bowling that much better with a seventh win this season.

Going out with a bang was always the Bulls intention in this one, and it means even more to get it done on senior day for the winningest senior class in UB history.

“I’m extremely proud of them. They’ve been through a lot in their whole careers, on and off the field,” head coach Lance Leipold said about the seniors on his team. “A lot of these seniors were here when they lost a teammate.”

“Through the ups and downs of seasons, then they had teammates that weren’t here anymore, so there’s a lot of things they’ve been through. To come here and earn this, then you look at where we were at the halfway point of the season, if anyone thought we stood a chance.”

That victory feeling!! @UBFootball beats Bowling Green 49-7 to earn that coveted seventh win of the season! pic.twitter.com/7KS9nVgbRa — Mary Margaret Johnson (@mmj5838) November 29, 2019

“I’ve been telling them the last few weeks that it’s a really good group to work with,” Leipold said. “When we were still on the fringe of things, I told them how much I wanted it for them, and I was hoping that we’d have a chance to spend at least another month as a football team together. Hopefully today made that come true.”

“I think coming here, I had a lot of friends in high school from Buffalo, and the rest of the guys from Western New York had that too, but the goal that all the seniors on the team wanted to get was turning this program around and really make a consistently competitive program here,” UB senior lineman Evin Ksiezarczyk said. “I think we’ve done that. I hope we’ve left a legacy that the rest of the guys on the team, in the locker room are going to keep doing that. I think it’s just great doing that.”

“It means everything to see all the puzzle pieces put together, on offense, on defense, we still have some work to do on special teams, but it’s starting to come together, people are starting to do their jobs and not make mistakes,” UB quarterback Kyle Vantrease said.

“What we talk about a lot, it’s all over our program, is effort, having pride in what you do and each rep you take, staying focused, staying locked in,” Vantrease said. “It’s all coming to fruition and I can’t want to see where we are and who we get to play against and showcase that again.”

It was another fantastic game for UB running back Jaret Patterson. Not only did Jaret break UB’s school record for the most rushing yards in a single season, he also set a new school record for most rushing yards in a single game with his 298 yards, AND he set a MAC record for most rushing touchdowns in a single game with his six on Friday afternoon.

Along with Patterson’s record breaking performance, the Bulls rushed for 430 yards, which is the most in a single game in their FBS era.

And for the first time in school history, not one, but two running backs, Jaret Patterson and Kevin Marks Jr., rushed for over 1,000 yards this season. Patterson finished out the regular season with 1,626 total yards, and Marks finished with 1,008.

UB now awaits the call to see where they will play in a bowl game.