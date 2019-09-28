Bulls struggle in 34-20 loss to Miami in MAC opener

STATE COLLEGE, PA – SEPTEMBER 07: Matt Myers #10 of the Buffalo Bulls looks to pass against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the second half at Beaver Stadium on September 07, 2019 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Matt Myers and the Bulls struggled on the road in the conference opener, turning the ball over four times in a 34-20 loss to Miami Ohio on Saturday.

With the loss Buffalo dips to 2-3 (0-1 MAC).

Offensively, UB was led by running back Jaret Patterson who ran for 183 yards and a touchdown. Fellow running back Kevin Marks also surpassed the century mark on the ground, rushing for 101 yards — which included a 39-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

As a team, Buffalo rushed for 309 yards.

UB struck first on Saturday, as Myers connected with Antonio Nunn for 20-yard score in the first quarter.

After Miami pulled within 7-3 with a 53-yard field goal in the second, Patterson raced 82-yards to push Buffalo’s lead back out to 14-3.

It would be all RedHawks from there as they would score 31-unanswered points, highlighted by Mike Brown’s second interception of the game, which he returned 25-yards for a touchdown in the third quarter.

Myers would finish 4-for-16 with 59 yards passing before being replaced by Kyle Vantrease near the end of the third quarter.

Next up, UB returns home next Saturday, Oct. 5, to host Ohio.