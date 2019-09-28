Bulls struggle in 34-20 loss to Miami in MAC opener

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Matt Myers and the Bulls struggled on the road in the conference opener, turning the ball over four times in a 34-20 loss to Miami Ohio on Saturday.
With the loss Buffalo dips to 2-3 (0-1 MAC).
Offensively, UB was led by running back Jaret Patterson who ran for 183 yards and a touchdown. Fellow running back Kevin Marks also surpassed the century mark on the ground, rushing for 101 yards — which included a 39-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
As a team, Buffalo rushed for 309 yards.
UB struck first on Saturday, as Myers connected with Antonio Nunn for 20-yard score in the first quarter.
After Miami pulled within 7-3 with a 53-yard field goal in the second, Patterson raced 82-yards to push Buffalo’s lead back out to 14-3.
It would be all RedHawks from there as they would score 31-unanswered points, highlighted by Mike Brown’s second interception of the game, which he returned 25-yards for a touchdown in the third quarter.
Myers would finish 4-for-16 with 59 yards passing before being replaced by Kyle Vantrease near the end of the third quarter.
Next up, UB returns home next Saturday, Oct. 5, to host Ohio.