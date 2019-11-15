Bulls Stunned By Kent St. 30-27

OXFORD, OH – OCTOBER 21: Kyle Vantrease #7 of the Buffalo Bulls throws a pass against the Miami Ohio Redhawks during the first half at Yager Stadium on October 21, 2017 in Oxford, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The University at Buffalo football team held a 27-6 lead with just under eight minutes to play, however Kent State would rally to score 24 unanswered points, and a kick a field goal as time expired to hand the Bulls the three point loss. UB falls to 5-5 on the season, and 3-3 in MAC play.

The Bulls opened up the game with a 30 yard touchdown pass from Kyle Vantrease to Daniel Lee. The touchdown was Lee’s first as a Bull. Vantrease would punch the ball into the end zone a drive later to put the Bulls up 14-0. Alex McNulty would hit a 31 yard field goal to give UB the 17-0 lead late in the first half. The Bulls would hold the Golden Flashes to two field goals late in the first half, and head into the break up 17-6.

The Bulls would open up the second half with a 19 play, 93 yard touchdown drive that lasted 9:16. McNulty would nail another field goal to give Buffalo the 27-6 lead midway through the 4th quarter.

The Golden Flashes would then score two touchdowns in less than four minutes to narrow UB’s lead to seven. They’d tie the game just over a minute later when Dustin Crum hit Mike Carrigan for a five yard touchdown pass. Matthew Trickett would hit a 44-yard field as time expired to give Kent State the win.

Bulls quarterback Kyle Vantrease finished the night with 134 yards, one touchdown and a rushing touchdown. Jaret Patterson had 141 rush yards to pass the 1,000 yard mark for the second straight season. UB’s defense had five sacks, 10 tackles for loss, and one interception.

Buffalo looks to rebound when they host Toledo on Wednesday, November 20th at 7:30pm.