Bulls take down Robert Morris 38-10

The Buffalo Bulls are 1-0 in 2019 after taking down Robert Morris 38-10 in the season opener on Thursday night.

In his first career start, redshirt freshman quarterback Matt Myers opened up the game with a one-yard touchdown run to cap off the 54 second opening drive of the game.

“I felt great, there were a little butterflies in my stomach in pregame, but as the game went on, first snap, it was really just playing football,” Myers said. “I kept on telling myself, ‘Just play football, just play your game, everything will be fine.'”

On the Bulls’ second drive, the running game really stepped up to take over the offense. Jaret Patterson ran the football in for a four-yard touchdown to put UB up 14-0.

Robert Morris would answer with their only touchdown of the game on the ensuing drive, when Alijah Johnson ran it in for a 28 yard touchdown, but the Bulls would add to the lead right before the end of the first quarter. Myers connected with Zac Lefebvre on a huge 40 yard touchdown pass to take a 21-7 lead heading into the second.

The Colonials kicked a field goal in the second quarter to make it 21-10, but that would be the last points they would score in the game.

Right before halftime, Myers found Lefebvre in the end zone for a three yard pass to head into the second half of action with a 28-10 lead.

Alex McNulty kicked a 40 yard field goal in the third, making it 31-10, then freshman running back Ron Cook Jr. scored his first career touchdown on a three yard run to add on seven more points, 38-10. That’s where the score would stay, as the UB Bulls move to 1-0.

Buffalo has a few extra days to prepare for the next opponent. The Bulls hit the road next week to play in one of college football’s most intimidating stadiums. Happy Valley and Penn State is up next.