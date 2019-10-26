Bulls thump CMU in 43-20 win

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – After the defense led the way in Buffalo’s 21-0 win over Akron a week ago, quarterback Kyle Vantrease said he wanted the offense to do it’s part and play complimentary when they faced off against Central Michigan this weekend.

The Bulls quarterback delivered on those words, throwing for 197 yards and two scores to help power UB to a 43-20 win over the Chippewas.

With the victory, UB improves to 4-4 (2-2 Mid-American Conference).

Jaret Patterson led the way on the ground, rushing for 149 yards and a touchdown. In total, the Bulls ran through CMU’s defense, racking up 197 rushing yards.

Trailing 7-3 late in the first quarter, Taylor Riggins scooped up a fumble to set the offense up at the 22 yard line.

Six plays later, Vantrease connected with Antonio Nunn, who made a one-handed grab in the corner of the endzone to give UB a 10-7 lead.

The defense would force another fumble on CMU’s first play on the ensuing drive, once again give the offense a short field to work with.

The Bulls only needed one play to make good on the extra possession as Patterson raced 15-yards for his lone score to push the Bulls’ lead out to 10.

Vantrease would lead scoring drives of 80 and 75 yards as UB ultimately opened up a 30-14 halftime lead.

After a pair of field goals in the second half, Kadofi Wright helped slam the door and preserve UB’s second straight conference win, returning an interception 40-yards for a touchdown.

UB will go for a third straight win next weekend, when they travel to Eastern Michigan 4-3 (1-2 MAC).