Bulls win 4th straight, top Columbia 82-75

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The UB women’s basketball rallied from an eight point deficit at the end of the first quarter to pick up their fourth straight win, an 82-75 victory over Columbia Friday night at Alumni Arena.

Freshman Dyaisha Fair continued her strong start to the season as well, and led UB with 25 points marking the fourth consecutive game she’s scored at least 24 points in a contest with UB.

Theresa Onwuka led the way in the first quarter and helped UB keep pace with the Lions, pouring in 10 of her 14 points in the opening stanza.

Hanna Hall chipped in with 16 points while Loren Christie added 14.

The Bulls will go for their fifth straight victory next week when they travel to face off against San Jose State.