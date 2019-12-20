Bulls win Bahamas Bowl, secure first postseason win in program history

OXFORD, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 28: Jaret Patterson #26 of the Buffalo Bulls in the end zone during the second quarter in the game against the Miami of Ohio RedHawks at Yager Stadium on September 28, 2019 in Oxford, Ohio. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The fourth time was the charm for the UB football team on Friday.

In their fourth postseason appearance, the Bulls bested the Charlotte 49ers 31-9 to win the Bahamas Bowl and secure the team’s first postseason victory in program history.

With the win, UB finishes the season with an 8-5 overall record.

Jaret Patterson once again showed he’s one of the best running backs in UB history, rushing for 173 yards and two touchdowns in the win. It’s the sixth straight game he’s run for more than 100 yards.

With his performance, the sophomore put a bow on the greatest rushing performance in school history, finishing with 1,799 yards — the most in a single season.

Kyle Vantrease, who took over the starting job following a season-ending injury to Matt Myers early in the year, connected with Antonio Nunn for a 12-yard touchdown on the team’s opening drive to give Buffalo a 7-0 lead.

The Bulls defense did it’s job to keep the high-powered 49ers offense at bay. Benny LeMay, who led Conference USA in rushing this season, was stuffed on 4th-and-1 in the second quarter, giving the Bulls the ball on their own 26 yard line.

Vantrease marched the offense 74 yards and capped it off with a short 1-yard run to give Buffalo a 14-0 lead.

On Charlotte’s first play of the ensuing drive, linebacker James Patterson picked off Chris Reynolds once again giving the offense an extra possession.

The Bulls would cash in again, this time with Alex McNulty driling a 31-yard field goal. UB would lead 17-0 at halftime.

Patterson would add his first touchdown in the third quarter and capped off a 16-play, 75-yard drive with a 10 yard score in the final minutes of the fourth quarter.