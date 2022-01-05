Buzzer beater three lifts Timon over St. Joe’s 60-59

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In a rematch of the 2021 Manhattan Cup championship, Timon and St. Joe’s squared off on Wednesday evening in a battle of top 10 teams.

The Tigers jumped out to a lead quick. Kevin Thompson snags the defensive rebound and takes it coast to coast and finishes with the layup. Timon up 7-2.

A few minutes later, Jay’Mier Goosby shakes off defenders and gets it to Justin Glover who drains the three from forever away. Joe’s closing the gap, 15-9.

With just seconds left in the first, Amaree Knox brings it down and slings it to Joshua Warrington for the three from the corner. Timon led 17-14 at the half.

Second quarter, Jacob Humphrey pops it to Malachi Parker who knocks down the step up three. Timon up 26-20.

A few minutes later, Knox saves it and gets it to Samuel Greco who drops the corner triple. The Marauders go on a scoring spree to round out the half and led Timon 32-26 at the break.

Joe’s went into the final quarter with a six point lead, but the game stayed close all the way to the end. Justin Glover sank a three with 30 seconds left on the clock to take the lead, but Jacob Humphrey dropped a game-winning three of his own in the final seconds of the game!

Timon tops St. Joe’s in the thriller, 60-59.