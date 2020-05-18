Cam Lewis is ready and waiting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Staying ready, it’s all NFL players can do at this point.

Cam Lewis has been working out 3-4 times per day, when he’s not on the field doing drills, he’s online for the Bills’ virtual offseason.

“It’s a better opportunity to understand the playbook,” Cam Lewis said. “The coaches are taking the time to install, we talk about it a lot, it gets all the questions out, so everyone understands the scheme and what we’re trying to do. I think it’s been effective so far.”

When the Bills finally trade the iPads for shoulder pads, Lewis will join a packed cornerback room, which includes returning starter Levi Wallace as well as offseason additions Josh Norman, EJ Gaines and Dane Jackson. Cam will need to do a little bit of everything to find a way onto the field.

“I’m trying develop as a nickel, I can still play on the outside and special teams is where I can make a mark, just helping the team out in any role that I can.”

Cam’s 2019 experience was limited to the Bills practice squad but he made the most of the situation– studying Tre’Davious White on the field and Lorenzo Alexander off the field.

“Just being there for that whole year and seeing Tre’ have an All-Pro year, I was able to learn so much from so many different people. Lorenzo Alexander, just watching him the whole year and him coming in at 6:00 AM and not leaving until 6:00 PM and having that routine. It was a blessing in disguise, I know what to expect and how handle different things. I should be ready to go.”

