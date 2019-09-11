Can Bills “D” put the brakes on Barkley?

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 08: Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants carries the ball against Chidobe Awuzie #24 of the Dallas Cowboys in the third quarter at AT&T Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – From the frying pan to the fire.

Last week the Bills defense did a nice job of bottling up Jets running back Le’Veon Bell but the challenge will be even bigger this week, Saquon Barkley is on an elite level.

“Strong, fast, lateral quickness, great vision, great balance; very rarely do you see one guy bring him down, so it’ll be a big challenge for us,” Sean McDermott said.

Barkley ran 120 yards on just 11 carries in the Giants week one loss to the Cowboys.

“He does everything well. The biggest thing is trying to tackle him,” Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander said. “He’s very patient and likes to cut back and has a nice spin move.”

The Bills defense struggled to stop the run at times last season but looked solid in week one. They held Jets feature back Le’Veon Bell to just 60 yards on 17 carries.

Safety Micah Hyde says discipline is essential to stopping patient runners, “If some guy gets nosey and peaks his head inside and gets out of his gap, the next thing you know it’s 60(yards).”

“We have to improve our fundamentals from Week 1 to Week 2, tackling being a big part of it,” McDermott added. “We will continue to work it, continue to work our fundamentals around the game. It will be a big part of what we do and determine a lot of or how games go for us really.”

Barkley isn’t just a threat running the ball, he’s also a big part of the Giants passing game. In 2018, he had 91 catches for 721 yards.