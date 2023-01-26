BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In what his Candian countrymen regard as the “sports moment of the century,” Paul Henderson preceded the “Miracle on Ice” with his winning goal against the Soviet Union at the Summit Series more than 50 years ago.

Team Canada forward Paul Henderson, left, slips the puck past Soviet goalie Vladislav Tretiak (20) as his teammate Alexander Ragulin (5) watches, during their game in Moscow, Sept. 23, 1972. Canada had the advantage at 4-1, but the Soviet team came out on the winning end, 5-4. (AP Photo/EET)

Henderson will celebrate his 80th birthday on Saturday night at Harborcenter, dropping the puck before his grandson’s Canisius College team hosts rival Niagara University.

Alton McDermott, a forward who was the Golden Griffins’ rookie of the year last season, has four goals and four assists in 20 games in his sophomore season, along with a famous grandfather as his “biggest fan.”

Canisius (7-12-3) opens its two-game Battle of the Bridge series with Niagara (12-10-2) on Friday night. Both weekend games start at 7 p.m. Niagara is tied for fifth in the Atlantic Hockey Association at 6-8-2, while Canisius is eighth at 5-6-3.

Henderson played 13 NHL seasons, and five in the WHA, compiling 760 points in 1,070 games across both leagues. But he is most remembered for the Summit Series tally called the “biggest goal ever in hockey” by Sidney Crosby, the Canadian winner of five gold medals in international competition and three Stanley Cup championships.

Henderson also is a cancer survivor, having been diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukemia in November 2009.