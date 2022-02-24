BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Canisius Crusaders and St. Mary’s Lancers squared off in the Manhattan Cup semifinal on Thursday evening. The winner will face Timon in the championship game on Sunday.

Early on, Connor Schuster with the inbounds pass to Eddie Cosgrove for the three from the wing. Canisius takes a 7-5 lead.

A few minutes later, Crusaders tossing it around, Vinny Conroy sets up Shane Cercone for the alley-oop to give Canisius the 13-7 advantage.

Down on the other end of the court, Massimo Moretti doing some work at the baseline as he bullies his way up and over the defender for the bucket off the boards. It’s now 15-12.

Second quarter now, Canisius gets the defensive rebound and sends it down the court to Cercone who banks the layup in transition to make it 22-14, Crusaders.

A little later, Moretti drives in and banks the short jumper and one. Lancers closing the gap, 27-18.

But Canisius doesn’t take the foot off the gas, as Declan Ryan banks the inbounds pass for the bucket to make it 33-18.

The Crusaders cruise to a 35-point victory, 83-48, over St. Mary’s to advance to the Manhattan Cup final on Sunday at 3pm.