Canisius and Niagara baseball split doubleheader on Wednesday

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Playing in their 219th and 220th baseball games against each other, rivals Canisius and Niagara met for their second straight Wednesday doubleheader this afternoon at Bobo Field.

First game action. The Griffs got on the board first in the top of the first inning when Vinny Chiarenza knocked in a hit to score Max Felsenstein, giving Canisius the 1-0 lead that would last until the bottom of the third.

That’s when Matt Zaremba would smack a double all the way to the right field fence, and then Spencer Marcus followed suit with a huge rip to center field to score Zaremba. Purple Eagles tied it up at one a piece.

Fast forward to the sixth. With Chiarenza on first, Jacob Bruning tries to throw him out but overthrows the bag. Chiarenza advances all the way to third, and after another throwing error by Marcus, Chiarenza beats the tag at home for the second Griffs run of the game.

In the bottom of the frame, Benny Serrano slips one past the second baseman into right field. Cole O’Connor slides home to tie the game up at two.

And a few batters later, Michael Gabriele sends it to shallow left field to score Serrano in the game-winning run.

Niagara takes the first game 3-2.

But the Canisius bats would come alive in the second game of the doubleheader, and the Griffs would come away with the 20-2 win to split the series.