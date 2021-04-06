Canisius comes back from behind to top St. Francis 28-7

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Canisius and St. Francis were supposed to play in the season opener on March 27th, but after the Red Raiders went on a COVID pause to open up the year, the two finally met at Polian Field on Tuesday night.

The Crusaders held the Red Raiders to a three-and-out to open up the game, and once Canisius got the ball in their hands, it didn’t take long for them to find the end zone. Tyler Baker jukes his way through the defense and over the goal line for the first score of the game. It’s now 6-0.

After trading possessions, St. Francis gets on the board for the first time this season. Kimal Clark takes the handoff and goes 40-yards for the touchdown. Red Raiders lead 7-6.

With just two seconds left in the first half, Baker chucks the ball into the corner of the end zone and Nik McMillan goes up and snags it! Canisius led 14-7 at the half.

After trailing by one point in the first quarter, Canisius comes back to score 22 unanswered points and take down St. Francis 28-7.

The Crusaders move to 2-0 on the season. St. Francis opens up the season with a 0-1 record.