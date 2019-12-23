Canisius comes back to defeat McQuaid

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Canisius Crusaders looked to head into the Christmas break with a perfect 5-0 record, but in order to get there, they had to beat McQuaid on Monday afternoon.

First quarter, McQuaid finding their groove early on. Kobe Long brings it down and nails the pull up jumper from the elbow. Knights led by as much as 13 in the first.

But the Crusaders get it together towards the end of the first, off the defensive steal Jihad Almadrahi takes it to the hoop with the flying layup to cut McQuaid’s lead to 20-13 at the end of the quarter.

Canisius firing on all cylinders in the second quarter. Joe Ciocca gets it and euro steps his way in for the basket to make it 29-23.

Ciocca putting on a show this afternoon! The junior intercepts McQuaid down low and brings it all the way down the court to finish with a layup in transition. Crusaders trailed 24-28 at the half, but the second half was just as exciting as the first!

The Crusaders complete the comeback to defeat McQuaid 89-76 and head into Christmas 5-0!